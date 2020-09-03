VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.
NYSE:VMW opened at $147.03 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41.
In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,131 shares of company stock worth $13,734,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
