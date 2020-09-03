VMware (NYSE:VMW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.17.

NYSE:VMW opened at $147.03 on Thursday. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $857,714.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,577 shares in the company, valued at $36,627,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,131 shares of company stock worth $13,734,949 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of VMware by 107.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

