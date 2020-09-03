Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 72029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -70.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp will post 0.0398104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

