Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.00. The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.45, with a volume of 72029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a P/E ratio of -70.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vitalhub Corp will post 0.0398104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.