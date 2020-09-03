Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $479.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

