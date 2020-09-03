Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.
Virtusa stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virtusa by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
Virtusa Company Profile
Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.
