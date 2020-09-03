Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 813,900 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Virtusa stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtusa during the first quarter worth $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virtusa by 16.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

