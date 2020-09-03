Virtu Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,957 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,982 call options.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,842 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $18,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

