Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.88

Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 26560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,842 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 162.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $18,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

