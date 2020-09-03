VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 770.5% from the July 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.