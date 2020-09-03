VF (NYSE:VFC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

VF (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on VF from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE:VFC opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VF will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in VF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

