Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price

News coverage about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) has been trending very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Lenovo Group’s analysis:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNVGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

