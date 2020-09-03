Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $18,346,075.99 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total value of $18,346,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $192.79 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

