Verisign Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,232% compared to the average daily volume of 79 call options.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,428. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 10.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Verisign by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verisign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Shares of VRSN opened at $219.70 on Thursday. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

