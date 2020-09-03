Ventas’ (VTR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Ventas (NYSE:VTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

VTR opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

