Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Short Interest Update

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the July 30th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VXRT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

