Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Up 44.2% in August

Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 389,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the July 30th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VBLT stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $54.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VBLT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

