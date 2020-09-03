Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the July 30th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,735,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

