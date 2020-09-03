Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $185.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.