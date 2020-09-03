VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the July 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

