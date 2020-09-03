ValuEngine Upgrades Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) to Buy

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TYHT stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Shineco has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

