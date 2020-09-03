ValuEngine Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $564.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.97. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.