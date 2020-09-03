ValuEngine Upgrades Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to “Strong-Buy”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.44. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $35.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

