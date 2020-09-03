ValuEngine Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Hold”

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,548,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 922,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

