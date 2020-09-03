ValuEngine Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Strong-Buy

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.33. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
