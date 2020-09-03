ValuEngine Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Strong-Buy

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $493.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.33. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.