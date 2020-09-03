ValuEngine Upgrades L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of LHX opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.76. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

