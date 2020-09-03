ValuEngine Upgrades L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Hold

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
LHX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.
Shares of LHX opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day moving average is $184.76. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,562 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,262,000 after purchasing an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
