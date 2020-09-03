ValuEngine Upgrades KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Strong-Buy

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KLXE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.35) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 69.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $68,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore L. Weise acquired 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $44,580.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,618.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 411,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 543,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,060 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

