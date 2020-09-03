ValuEngine Upgrades KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to Buy

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KTOV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

KTOV opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

