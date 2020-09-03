ValuEngine Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Sell

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

