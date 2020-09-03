ValuEngine Upgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Hold

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETFC. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

ETFC opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

