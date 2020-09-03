ValuEngine Lowers Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Strong Sell

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Banco Santander by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 607,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 45.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

