ValuEngine Downgrades VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Strong Sell

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VWAGY stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.69. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 billion. As a group, analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

