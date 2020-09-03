ValuEngine Downgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Buy

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Veoneer stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. Veoneer has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 60,459 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

