ValuEngine Downgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Hold

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QRTEB opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series B alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.