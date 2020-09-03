ValuEngine Downgrades MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) to Sell

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

MD stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $509.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 103.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 55.5% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 91.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 303,503 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $3,291,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

