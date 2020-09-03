ValuEngine Downgrades Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Strong Sell

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMLP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.62.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $140.64 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

