ValuEngine Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.