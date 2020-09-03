ValuEngine Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Strong Sell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
