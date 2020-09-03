ValuEngine Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Strong Sell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

