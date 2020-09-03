ValuEngine Downgrades Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) to Strong Sell

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,353,000 after buying an additional 80,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,314,000 after buying an additional 201,700 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,481,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after buying an additional 1,832,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic Fund II L.P. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.