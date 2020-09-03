ValuEngine Downgrades Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Hold

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 90,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $2,231,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,631 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,574 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

