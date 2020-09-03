ValuEngine Downgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Hold

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.