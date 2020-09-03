ValuEngine Downgrades Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Strong Sell

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. HSBC upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

