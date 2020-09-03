US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NYSE:USX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $422.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

