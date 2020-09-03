US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.
NYSE:USX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.24. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.
In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $140,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 32.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,338,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 595,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
