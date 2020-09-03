Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UTI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.91. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $223,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,945.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,991 shares of company stock worth $825,059. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

