Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $112.34 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UHS shares. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.