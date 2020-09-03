Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniqure by 11.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uniqure by 11.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Uniqure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $495,366.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares in the company, valued at $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,602 shares of company stock worth $2,794,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.