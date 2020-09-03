Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.