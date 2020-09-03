UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,696,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of UGI worth $85,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in UGI by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in UGI by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 139,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UGI by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in UGI by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski purchased 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $604,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. UGI’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

