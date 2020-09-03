UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $747,408.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. UGAS has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $747,408.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

