UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 542,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $87,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in UDR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after purchasing an additional 323,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 281.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,565,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,823 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,403,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.