UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

