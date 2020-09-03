U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.95. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $646,466. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.