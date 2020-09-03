Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Donald R. Brattain Sells 295 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Donald R. Brattain sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $100,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at $769,360.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $349.78 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.00 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after buying an additional 670,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,749,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

